Barron notched his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Blues.

Barron tucked the puck into the empty net with helpers from Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk with 70 ticks left, putting a bow on the scoring. Barron ended the night with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and two hits in 11:28 of ice time. He'll likely remain stapled to a bottom-six role throughout the campaign, so although he's gotten off to a nice start, Barron shouldn't be expected to finish with much more than 20 points in 2023-24.