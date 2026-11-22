Barron notched two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Barron has had a solid November with three goals and five assists over 10 contests. This was his second multi-point effort of the month. He looks to be clicking on the third line with Adam Lowry and Viggo Bjorck, though the line's production is likely to be more supplementary than anything. Over 24 appearances this season, Barron has 11 points, 33 shots on net, 58 hits and 23 blocked shots, giving him appeal in deeper fantasy formats.