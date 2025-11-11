Barron (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day but won't be in action against Vancouver on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Barron will be sidelined for his fourth consecutive game due to his undisclosed injury but at least seems to be trending in the right direction. After a strong start to the season, five points in the first four games -- the 26-year-old Barron has been ice cold of late, registering a lone point in his last eight outings. Once Barron is given the all-clear, he will likely bump Parker Ford from the lineup, though Barron will first need to be activated off IR before he can play.