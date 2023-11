Barron scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Barron tallied at 11:58 of the third period to briefly give the Jets a three-goal lead. The 24-year-old winger has a goal and an assist over his last three games since snapping a six-game drought. For the year, he's up to five points, 24 shots on net, 11 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 15 contests in a bottom-six role.