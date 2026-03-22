Barron scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Barron ended a five-game goal drought with the first-period tally. He had two assists in that span. The 27-year-old forward continues to provide decent depth offense for the Jets, defying the team's overall struggles in 2025-26. He's put together a career year of 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) with 88 shots on net, 125 hits, 37 blocked shots and 26 PIM through 60 appearances, mainly in a bottom-six role.