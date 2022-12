Barron posted an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Barron has posted assists in consecutive contests. The 24-year-old winger has mainly played in a middle-six role this year, providing solid depth scoring with eight points in 17 contests. He's added 31 shots on net, 20 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating, but his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.