Barron logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Barron has chipped in eight points over his last 17 contests while playing in a fourth-line role. The 26-year-old should have no trouble staying in the lineup during the first round, as the Jets are missing three of their regular forwards. Barron could even stay in the lineup over Rasmus Kupari (concussion) once he's healthy, as they've both seen time as the fourth-line center this season. Barron put up 15 points, 122 hits, 92 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 74 regular-season contests.