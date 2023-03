Barron scored a goal and delivered seven hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Barron cleaned up a rebound on a Brenden Dillon shot, giving the Jets a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. Barron has shown some flashes of offensive potential early in his NHL career, but he hasn't produced enough to earn consideration in most fantasy leagues. The 24-year-old forward has seven goals, nine assists, and 94 hits through 55 games this season while playing a bottom-six role in Winnipeg.