Barron scored a key goal during Sunday's 5-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Ducks.

Out nearly a month following wrist surgery, Barron is attempting to establish himself on the third line with Adam Lowry and Saku Maenalanen. The 2017 sixth-round draft pick scored his first goal in seven appearances Sunday, notching the eventual game-winner at 14:23 of the third period. Barron, who shared the team lead with four shots, has collected two points on 12 shots and a plus-1 rating during his four outings since returning to the lineup Nov. 27.