Barron scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Barron has three goals and an assist over his last five games. The Jets have given him a middle-six role lately since he's one of the few forwards on the roster making a positive impact. His fantasy usefulness remains limited since he doesn't have a power-play job. Barron is up to six goals (two shorthanded), 11 points, 43 shots on net, 60 hits, 18 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 28 appearances this season.