Barron scored a third-period goal Monday as the Jets pulled away from the Blues, earning a 4-0 victory.

Barron, who accomplished a bit of everything Monday, registered his first point this season after being blanked during his first five outings. Contributing to the Jets' three-goal, third-period barrage, Barron, who shared the team lead with six shots, connected on his first goal this season after one-timing a centering pass from Adam Lowry. He also added two hits and two blocks.