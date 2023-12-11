Barron scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2 and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Barron has scored twice over four games in December after he was limited to just one goal and one assist in all of November. The slump has kept the 25-year-old in a bottom-six role, though Kyle Connor's lower-body injury could have ripple effects on the Jets' left wings if it proves to be a significant issue. Barron has seven points, 38 shots on net, 24 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 26 appearances this season.