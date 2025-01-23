Barron scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Barron ended a six-game point drought with a tally that tied the game at 1-1 midway through the second period. The 26-year-old forward might have been at risk of losing playing time with Mason Appleton (lower body) back in action Wednesday, but Adam Lowry (upper body) landed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. That likely means Barron's fourth-line spot is safe for now unless the Jets want to give Dominic Toninato a look. Barron has been limited to five goals, three assists, 60 shots on net, 78 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 49 appearances.