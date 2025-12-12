Barron scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Barron scored for the first time since Oct. 16 versus the Flyers. The fourth-liner has just two points over 12 outings since he returned from an undisclosed injury. Overall, he has eight points, 35 shots, 50 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances. He's played well enough generally to stay in the lineup, but his usage doesn't make him a viable fantasy forward in most formats.