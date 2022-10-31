Barron produced an assist and four hits in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Barron's offense has come alive in the last week, as he's earned a goal and three assists in his last four games. He didn't earn a point in the first five contests of the year, but the Jets' third line has enjoyed a surge. Barron has added 15 shots on net, 12 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through nine contests. He had five points in 27 games between the Jets and the Rangers last year, so he looks poised to take a step forward in his first full campaign.