Barron logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Barron set up Josh Morrissey's go-ahead goal at 9:53 of the third period. The helper was Barron's first point in nine contests since he returned from missing two games due to an illness. The 24-year-old has seen his role increase amid the Jets' recent scoring struggles, but he's yet to make much of an impact with more ice time. He has 12 points, 67 shots on net, 66 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 40 outings this season.