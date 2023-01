Barron (illness) logged 12:29 of ice time in the Jets' 2-1 win against Arizona on Sunday.

Barron recorded a minus-1 rating, a shot, two hits and a block in the contest. He missed Winnipeg's previous two contests due to the illness. The 24-year-old has contributed five goals and 11 points in 32 contests this season. Barron has been held off the scoresheet in his last two outings.