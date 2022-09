Barron (upper body) will be back on the ice for Wednesday's practice session.

Barron's return to practice should clear the way for him to take part in Thursday's clash with Montreal after having been held out since Friday. In 14 games with Winnipeg last season, the 23-year-old winger managed two goals and two assists while averaging 10:38 of ice time. Barron could be in line for more minutes this upcoming season, though he will likely remain in a bottom-six role.