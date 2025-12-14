Barron scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Barron has scored in consecutive games and has earned three points, 14 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-6 rating over his last five outings. The 27-year-old was shuffled up to the third line for Saturday's contest, and an increase in ice time might help him sustain some success on offense. Overall, he's at nine points, 37 shots on net, 52 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 25 appearances, putting him on pace to top the 20-point mark for just the second time in his career.