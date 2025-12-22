Barron recorded a goal and added seven hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Barron has been getting it done on both ends of the ice of late, tallying points in five of his last six appearances and also delivering multiple hits in all but one game during that stretch. Barron has four goals in that six-game span, a pretty solid output considering he still plays in a bottom-six role. His hot streak could make him a viable streaming option in some formats, though his upside will remain fairly limited due to his role in the lineup.