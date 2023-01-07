site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Morgan Barron: Scores empty-netter
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barron provided a goal in the Jets' 4-2 win against Tampa Bay on Friday.
Barron scored shorthanded on an empty net at 18:34 of the third period. It was his fourth marker and 10th point in 29 contests this season. Barron brought his 10-game scoring drought to an end.
