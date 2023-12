Barron scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Barron was the only Jet to solve Petr Mrazek in this contest. The 25-year-old Barron has scored three goals over 11 games in December, accounting for half of his season total. The winger has added two assists, 50 shots on net, 34 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 33 contests while playing in a fourth-line role.