Barron scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Barron gave the Jets a glimpse of hope after scoring at the 9:53 mark of the third period, and even though Winnipeg would add two more goals in the third period, they fell short on the comeback attempt. Barron found the twine with a backhander from close range. He registered eight goals, 15 points, 92 shots on net and 122 hits across 74 regular-season appearances with the Jets in 2024-25.