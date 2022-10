Barron notched two assists and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Barron helped out on Nate Schmidt's go-ahead goal and Blake Wheeler's power-play empty-netter in this contest. This was Barron's third career multi-point effort and his first of the season. The 23-year-old has a goal, two helpers, 14 shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through seven appearances. He should continue to see steady playing time on the third line.