Barron (illness) took part in Winnipeg's morning skate Sunday in advance of their contest with Arizona, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Barron missed the Jets' last two games while recovering from the Flu. It appears that the 24-year-old forward should be healthy enough to return to a bottom-six spot in the lineup Sunday against the Coyotes. Barron has five goals and six assists in 31 games this year.