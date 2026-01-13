Barron (upper body) is not expected to be available for Tuesday's home contest against the Islanders.

Barron is set to miss his third consecutive game Tuesday. The 27-year-old had picked up the pace over the last month prior to getting hurt, producing four goals, three helpers, 26 shots, 36 hits and a plus-5 rating across a 13-game stretch. Barron's next opportunity to get back into the lineup will be in Minnesota on Thursday.