Barron recorded the game-winning goal, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Boston.

Barron's tally late in the second period stood as Wednesday's game-winning goal. The 27-year-old center has been heating up, as he's scored a goal in three of his last four outings while riding a four-game point streak. Overall, he's up to six goals, 13 points, a plus-1 rating, 36 shots on net, 63 hits and 26 blocked shots over 26 appearances this season. Given his recent offensive turnaround with 11 points in his last 13 games, Barron is worth a look in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage.