Barron tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Barron picked up an assist on Neal Pionk's opening goal in the first period before adding a second point with an empty-netter in the third. Barron now has two goals and two assists in his last four games after going six contests without a point. While it's been a nice stretch for the 25-year-old forward, he's not likely to keep scoring at this rate in a fourth-line role. Barron now has 11 points (seven goals, five assists) while averaging 10:59 minutes through 37 games this season.