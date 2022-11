Barron will be sidelined for 4-5 weeks after undergoing wrist surgery, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets will be without a reliable bottom-six option during Barron's absence, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as the 23-year-old winger has only picked up three goals and eight points through 23 games over the last two campaigns. Look for Barron to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.