Barron (upper body) is not in warmups and will not play Sunday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Barron did not play in Friday's game against the Kings due to injury, and he won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Devils either. The 27-year-old remains day-to-day with the injury as of now with his next chance to make a return Tuesday against the Islanders. He has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 36 games this season.