Schmidt recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Schmidt ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old defenseman hasn't been a huge factor on offense, but he has earned five of his 12 points this season with the man advantage. He's also produced 69 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating while playing in a bottom-four role through 50 contests.