Schmidt produced a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Schmidt has a helper in each of his last four games, including both of the Jets' playoff contests. He helped out on an Adam Lowry tally in Thursday's loss. Getting Schmidt back to a productive level in the postseason would give the Jets more balance on their blue line. He's added a hit, three shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating while playing on the third pairing.