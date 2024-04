Schmidt notched an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Schmidt snapped a four-game drought with the helper. The 32-year-old defenseman has not been an everyday player lately, with Colin Miller and Logan Stanley offering alternative options on the third pairing for head coach Rick Bowness. Schmidt is at 13 points, 73 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 65 hits and a plus-9 rating through 62 appearances.