Schmidt scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Schmidt's go-ahead goal at 18:55 of the second period was his first point of the season. It's been a slow start for the 31-year-old defenseman, as he's added seven shots on net, nine blocked shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating in seven contests. With Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk seeing most of the premium usage among Jets defensemen, Schmidt is unlikely to provide significant offense until his role improves.