Schmidt recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Schmidt set up a goal by Blake Wheeler (knee) in the first period. The 30-year-old Schmidt has played over 22 minutes in each of the last three contests with Neal Pionk (concussion) out of action. The extra time has served Schmidt well, as he's racked up four assists in his last four games. For the year, the Minnesota native has 16 points, 42 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. He's already surpassed his scoring output from 54 games last season.