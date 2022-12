Schmidt (upper body) will miss 4-6 weeks, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Schmidt cleared concussion protocol, and Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet believes the Jets defender is dealing with a shoulder issue. The 31-year-old blueliner was injured in Thursday's contest against Nashville. Schmidt has six points, 37 shots on goal, 40 blocks and 19 hits in 29 games this season.