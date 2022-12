Schmidt scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Ducks.

Releasing a shot from the point, Schmidt scored with 45 seconds remaining in the third period, capping Sunday's scoring. The 31-year-old defenseman converted his first tally in 12 outings. The multi-point effort was his first since compiling a goal and an assist versus the Canadiens on March 1. Schmidt contributed a game-high five blocks and three shots in the come-from-behind win.