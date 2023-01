Schmidt (upper body) had a shot and hit in 19:48 of ice time in Winnipeg's 4-2 victory against Tampa Bay on Friday.

Schmidt was playing for the first time since Dec. 15 because of the injury. He has three goals and six points in 30 contests in 2022-23. If you include the time before his injury, then the 31-year-old is on a six-game scoring drought.