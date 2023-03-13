Schmidt tallied a goal, two hits, and a blocked shot in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Schmidt got Winnipeg on the board halfway through the first period, firing a shot through traffic that snuck past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The goal extends Schmidt's point streak to four games, a season high, with two goals and two assists in that span. Overall. the 31-year-old blueliner has had a down year offensively with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) through 57 games after posting 32 points last season. However, as evident by his recent hot streak, Schmidt can offer some upside while logging time on Winnipeg's power play.