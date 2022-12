Schmidt (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Predators.

Schmidt was crushed by Tanner Jeannot late in the first period, and it didn't take long for the Jets to rule him out for the game. The defenseman has struggled with six points in 29 outings this season, but Schmidt's veteran presence will be a big absence for the Jets. If he's not ready to play by Saturday, Kyle Capobianco would likely enter the lineup.