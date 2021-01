Thompson (lower body) skated for the first time Thursday but remains on injured reserve, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Thompson missed the past three contests due to his lower-body issue and should be expected to be sidelined for Saturday's clash with Vancouver as well. In four games prior to getting hurt, Thompson registered four hits and one shot while averaging a meager 7:25 of ice time. Once fully fit, Thompson should be in the mix for a bottom-six role.