Thompson suffered a lower-body injury and will not return to Thursday's game against the Senators.

Thompson was injured in the first period of the contest and ruled out for the game during the first intermission. The 36-year-old forward has operated in a bottom-six role this year, averaging 8:50 per game and seeing time on the penalty kill. If he's unable to return for Saturday's game versus the Senators, Kristian Vesalainen or C.J. Suess could enter the lineup.