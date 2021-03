Thompson produced an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Thompson's shot attempt was deflected by Mathieu Perreault for the Jets' lone goal at 12:43 of the second period. Just 38 seconds later, Connor McDavid's second tally of the game put the Oilers ahead for good. Thompson has only two points, four shots on net and 18 hits through 18 games in his first year in Winnipeg. There's little reason for fantasy managers to track his output.