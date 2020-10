Thompson signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Jets on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The 36-year-old forward was traded to the Flyers at the deadline last season and ended up playing in every postseason contest, recording a goal, 37 hits and 21 blocked shots over 16 playoff games. Thomspon will serve in a steady bottom-six role for the Jets during the upcoming season.