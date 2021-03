Thompson scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Thompson tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally, and it was all Jets after his goal. The 36-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time in 2020-21. He has just four points, eight shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating through 24 outings.