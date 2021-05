Thompson posted two assists and four hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Thompson helped out on goals by Tucker Poolman and Dominic Toninato in the contest. The 36-year-old Thompson ended the regular season on a 13-game point drought, so this was an unexpected burst of offense. The fourth-line center shouldn't be counted on for a repeat effort any time soon -- he had just two goals and three helpers in 44 regular-season outings.