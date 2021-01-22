Thompson (lower body) won't play versus Ottawa on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

In four appearances this season, Thompson has registered just one shot and four hits while averaging a mere 7:25 of ice time, so fantasy players are unlikely to be impacted by his absence. The Jets will add Kristian Vesalainen to the lineup for Saturday's contest which will see Mathieu Perreault elevated to the third line. A back-to-back including Sunday's matchup with Edmonton likely means Thompson will have to wait until Tuesday against the Oilers to get back into the lineup.