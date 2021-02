Thompson (lower body) won't be available against the Oilers on Monday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Thompson is nearing a return to the lineup but will be shelved for an 11th consecutive outing. Even once given the all-clear, the Alaska native could still end up as a healthy scratch from time to time and will need to compete with Jansen Harkins, Kristian Vesalainen and Trevor Lewis for minutes.