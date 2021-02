Thompson scored a goal and doled out two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Thompson's tally at 6:37 of the third period stood as the game-winner against his old team. It was the 36-year-old's first point in seven appearances this year. Thompson had 14 points in 63 outings with the Canadiens in 2019-20, mostly in a bottom-six role that he's taken on with the Jets as well.