Thompson (lower body) was on the ice Friday in a non-contact jersey but is still considered day-to-day, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Thompson is set to miss his 10th game of the season when the Jets square off with Ottawa on Saturday. Once cleared to play, the center should be in the mix for a spot in the lineup but will have to challenge the likes of Trevor Lewis and Kristian Vesalainen for minutes.